Food Delivery Market Surging Thanks to Online Orders

It used to be when you wanted to order food in, you had to pick up the phone, repeat your order loudly and clearly to the poor employee on the other end, and then wait and call back when that "thirty minutes" delivery window the quoted you had lapsed. And that's only if a restaurant offered delivery at all. But, of course, we live in a new age where apps and smartphones can bring us pretty much anything we want any any time. And as CNBC reports, a new study suggests that online ordering platforms like Grubhub are fueling a surge in the meal delivery market.

The investment firm Cowen predicts that the market will experience a 79 percent spike in value by 2022, thanks to ease with which people can order food from their phones or computers.

“All in, we forecast delivery to grow from $43 billion in 2017 to $76 billion in 2022, 12% annually over the next five years," Cowen chief analyst Andrew Charles said in a statement on Wednesday.