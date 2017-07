A Guy Checked a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage

With so many airlines trying to nickel and dime passengers by charging for everything from more legroom to inflight meals, when you’re given the chance at a free checked bag, you might as well take it – even if the only thing you have to check is a single can of beer.

In what is certainly one of the most bizarre stories of 2017, an Australian man flying Qantas Airlines from Melbourne to Perth was not only allowed to check a single can of beer as his luggage, but the brew arrived without incident at its destination – on the luggage carousel, no less. Not to judge a man’s favorite style of suds, but the brew wasn’t even some rare find, or a “good” beer by many people’s standards: It was a simple Emu Export, a relatively standard type of Australian lager.

https://twitter.com/BillWeirCNN/status/884825317956890625 Aussie airline says "pack only the essentials" so national hero checks in a single can of beer as luggage. https://t.co/JAsVY9kcDF pic.twitter.com/e6bYAOuIip — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) July 11, 2017