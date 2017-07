Florida's Avocado Industry Threatened by Beetles

A tiny beetle is turning out to be a huge nuisance for Florida’s avocado crops. The female redbay ambrosia beetle has already killed 300 million redbay trees. The bug carries with it a fungus called laurel wilt, that devastates avocado trees, sassafras (which is used to make the spicy powder used in gumbo called filé), and the aforementioned redbay tree.

In a statement on the redbay beetle threat, Mississippi State University wrote that, “In Florida, the beetle and the fungus it transmits have caused catastrophic damage in some avocado groves.”

According to a Fox News report, the redbay ambrosia beetle burrows into the tree and spreads the fungus – which her offspring use as a food source – causing the plant to wilt and die in just a few short weeks.