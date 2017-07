A Fish Fraud Bill is Headed to Congress

Last year, seafood lovers weren't exactly pleased to find out the salmon they bought at the store was actually steelhead trout—or the expensive crab cakes they ordered at a posh new restaurant were really made of imitation meat—when an Oceana report revealed that a whopping one-fifth of seafood tested was fraudulently labeled.

In fact, the report revealed, the problem is extremely widespread, finding "seafood mislabeling at every sector of the seafood supply chain," including throughout retail, wholesale, distribution, import and export, packaging and processing, and landing. And it's a problem, according to U.S. Representative Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) we, the eaters of everything from fine fish filets to tuna in a can, can no longer abide.

The congressman has reintroduced a bill he first brought before Congress in 2015. Dubbed the Protecting Honest Fishermen Act, if passed the bill would "level the playing field for American fishermen who play by the rules," Farenthold writes on his website. In other words, the legislation would require all seafood sold in the U.S., including from foreign suppliers, to trace their products from bait to table. While that is something many U.S. fisherman already do, it would impose the practice on imports, too.