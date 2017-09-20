'Final Fantasy' Fans Can Toast the Game's 30th Anniversary With Two Limited-Edition Wines

The idea of a "wine for gamers" might seem like a bit of a mismatch in target audience. Wine lovers usually get pegged as an older, more sophisticated bunch, whereas gamers tend to be thought of as younger folk who fuel long sessions in front of a screen with energy drinks more so than alcohol. But then again, it's been over 30 years since the original Nintendo Entertainment System changed the world of gaming forever, meaning that some members of that first generation of gamers have become older and more sophisticated whether they intended to or not.

With that in mind, the idea of a bottle of wine celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy video game franchise doesn't seem so strange. (Final Fantasy has always been a bit on the haughty side anyway.) Square Enix, the company behind the successful role-playing game franchise, has been releasing a number special products to honor the pearl anniversary including plush toys, a mug, a ballpoint pen set, postcards, a tote bag, t-shirts, and even Cup Noodles. But for those looking to literally make a toast to commemorate the past three decades, these wines are surely your best option.

"Ifrit Rouge" and "Shiva Blanc" will be two limited edition offerings available exclusively through WineHouse.com (which made our list of World's Best Wine Shops). "Ifrit Rouge is a 2016 Chateau des Bois red wine with hints of strawberry and other freshly picked fruits, named after the classic Final Fantasy summon associated with fire," Square Enix explains. "Shiva Blanc, taking its name from the legendary ice summon, is a well-balanced 2015 Château des Bois white wine that pairs favorably with a wide range of cuisines. Each bottle features a label and foil adorned with the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary logo as well as a box featuring the art of the summon for which the wine is named."

These Final Fantasy wines, much like the games themselves, aren't cheap. Both are selling for $55 a pop. That said, Chateau des Bois is based in Macon in Burgundy—meaning the "red" is actually a red Burgundy made from pinot noir grapes and the "while" is a white Burgundy. Both wines are available for preorder now.