Fermented Foods, Chickpeas and More Trends from the Fancy Food Show

Like chickpeas? How about boozy desserts? Well, you’re in luck. Sunday marked the first day of the annual Summer Fancy Food Show, and both of those products were well-represented, plus a bunch of other wild and wonderful innovations in the food space.

The event, which ran through Tuesday in New York City, showcases new and emerging brands from all over the world. It’s hosted by the Specialty Food Association, and while it doesn’t specifically highlight or categorize trends, it’s pretty easy to spot them after a few hours walking around the enormous Javits Convention Center. Here are a few of the things we’re looking forward to seeing more of on store shelves, based on our time at the show on Sunday.

Chickpeas

Everywhere we looked at the Show, we saw chickpeas. It’s no surprise, considering how popular Banza, a pasta alternative made of chickpeas, became this past year (it has double the protein and four times the fiber of regular pasta). Noteworthy chickpea innovations included chickpea bread crumbs and a genius dark chocolate covered chickpea snack. Based on all the new products, we’re pretty sure we haven’t yet reached peak chickpea...so look out for more.