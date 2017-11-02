Ferdinand the Bull Gets His Own Soda, Sort of

Zevia, the beverage company loved by celebrities Tom Hanks, Vanessa Hudgens, Zooey Deschanel, and Quincy Jones, has teamed up with Blue Sky Studios for an exclusive soda line inspired by the upcoming animated feature, Ferdinand.

An adaptation of Munro Leaf's children's book The Story of Ferdinand, this newest film from a 20th Century Fox studio follows a bull with a big heart (voiced by John Cena) who gets captured and must fight to find his way home. To help gear up for the film’s approaching release, zero calorie beverage company Zevia is offering young moviegoers the chance to sip one of four flavors in their exclusive tie-in line of non-caffeinated sodas. That includes ginger root beer, grape, cream soda and black cherry—all of which feature a natural sweetener.

Courtesy

“Our products are sweetened with Stevia, which is a plant, and have no calories and no sugar—just four simple plant-based ingredients,” Zevia’s chairman and CEO Paddy Spence told The Hollywood Reporter. “You want to have products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and I think that’s why Fox sought us out.”

Known for its 15 sweetened soda flavors, as well as its line of energy drinks and sparkling water, the Los Angeles-based drink maker is doing more than offering Ferdinand fans four (less sugary) flavor options. Working in conjunction with 20th Century Fox’s marketing vice president Zachary Eller, the four flavors will come in limited-edition, commemorative Zevia cans featuring principle Ferdinand characters. That includes the big and sweet bull himself, as well as goats, hedgehogs and fellow bulls, who are voiced by the likes of Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, and Peyton Manning.

Only 1,250,000 cans will be released and are available, beginning yesterday, in 20,000 U.S. grocery stores. You can get a six-pack of these special edition Zevia sodas for $5.99 at retailers like Target, Whole Foods, and Sprouts Farmers Market from now until the film’s mid-December release. As a sweet bonus, you’ll get a Fandango coupon for $5 off a Ferdinand movie ticket when you buy the soda.