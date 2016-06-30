This New Recipe App Aims to Be a Food Love Story

"Food made you sick, food can make you healthy." In this video, chef Seamus Mullen discusses how these inspirational words from his grandmother helped him regain his health after being hospitalized for rheumatoid arthritis. "You are what you eat has never been more true," he says.

Mullen is one of several food experts contributing to Feast Kitchen's new mobile-cooking app—founded by tech and health entrepreneur Jakob Jønck—whose goal is to have "people fall in love with real food, all over again." In addition to recipes from Jacques Pépin, Daniel Boulud, Dan Barber and more great chefs, Feast Kitchen puts the spotlight on building community through the love of food, sharing backstories on what inspires each chef and their favorite food memories.