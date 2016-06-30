Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

This New Recipe App Aims to Be a Food Love Story

By Brianna Wippman Posted June 30, 2016

Some of our favorite chefs shared recipes with this cool new app.

"Food made you sick, food can make you healthy." In this video, chef Seamus Mullen discusses how these inspirational words from his grandmother helped him regain his health after being hospitalized for rheumatoid arthritis. "You are what you eat has never been more true," he says.

Related

Mullen is one of several food experts contributing to Feast Kitchen's new mobile-cooking app—founded by tech and health entrepreneur Jakob Jønck—whose goal is to have "people fall in love with real food, all over again." In addition to recipes from Jacques Pépin, Daniel Boulud, Dan Barber and more great chefs, Feast Kitchen puts the spotlight on building community through the love of food, sharing backstories on what inspires each chef and their favorite food memories.

Previous
Perfect Summer Wine Pairings for Your BBQ
Next
Petition Pressures Walmart to Sell Ugly Fruits and Vegetables
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.