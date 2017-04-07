Search form
Fancy Brooklyn Condos Come with Rooftop Farmland

Food & Wine: rooftop farm in brooklyn vanderbilt building

© VUW Studio
By Mike Pomranz Posted April 07, 2017

Work the land from the comfort of your own one bedroom.

If you’re going to be spending a small fortune (starting at $890,000) on a one-bedroom condominium in Brooklyn, you want all the amenities that come with such an investment—like the opportunity to eat vegetables you grew yourself while enjoying your view of the lesser people across Atlantic Avenue. So look no further than 550 Vanderbilt Avenue, a new complex right around the corner from the Barclay Center where the Brooklyn Nets play some of the worst basketball in the NBA. According to the Wall Street Journal, the development will be offering up rooftop farming space to owners.

Related

brightcove-video:5345738725001

Reportedly, a south-facing terrace on the eight floor of the 18-story building will include 1,600-square-feet of soil suitable for high-altitude farming. The space will be divided into sections that condo owners can sign up for at the beginning of each season. Plot sizes start at seven feet by ten feet, which the developer suggests is “enough to harvest a significant edible crop,” according to the WSJ. If you need more space, the largest farm bed will be “about 39 feet by 21 feet and will be divided by plank walkways.” Man, will the people you hired to do your farming for you enjoy working with that much space!

Though rooftop farming is certainly nothing new in New York City (yours truly grew some pretty mediocre hops on the roof of his Brooklyn apartment building back in the day), Grub Street suggest that this venture is the first time an NYC condo complex has come with its own built-in, rentable farming space. The WSJ notes that the space is such a commodity some of it has already been scooped up by Ian Rothman, co-owner of the nearby farm-to-table restaurant Olmsted. Yes, added bonus, 550 Vanderbilt owners can brag that they share rooftop farm space with a nearby farm-to-table restaurant.

