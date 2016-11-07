Search form
Famous YouTube Dog Chef Passes Away

Food & Wine: Cooking with Dog YouTube Series

© Cooking with Dog
By Danica Lo Posted November 07, 2016

RIP Francis of Cooking With Dog.

Today in sad news, famous dog chef Francis of the YouTube channel Cooking With Dog passed away, at the age of 14, this weekend. For nine years, Francis and his anonymous chef friend have demonstrated popular Japanese recipes and entertained viewers online—OK, to be fair, Francis mostly just sits there quietly while his chef friend does all the work. But he's so cute and poodle-y, his presence lends an atmospheric flair to the otherwise straightforward cooking show.

Over the course of his career, he's appeared in more than 200 episodes as the English-speaking narrator in the series. The channel announced Francis' passing yesterday afternoon on Twitter:

Francis passed away this afternoon. He was 14 years and 9 months old and lived a full, happy life. He was a good friend and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vCAhCQ7JEv

— Chef & Francis (@cookingwithdog) November 6, 2016

In honor of Francis the cooking poodle, we've rounded up five of the greatest moments in his culinary career. But first, a Francis compilation:

Francis in "How to Make a Bento Lunch Box" (2009)

Francis in "How to Make Custard Pudding" (2011)

Francis in "How to Make Christmas Cake" (2010) - Cute hat!

Francis in "How to Make Yakibuta Ramen Noodles" (2008)

Francis in "How to Make Omurice" (2009)

