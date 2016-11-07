- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
Famous YouTube Dog Chef Passes Away
- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
- Starbucks' New Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino Is the Plain, Brown Drink We've Been Waiting for
RIP Francis of Cooking With Dog.
Today in sad news, famous dog chef Francis of the YouTube channel Cooking With Dog passed away, at the age of 14, this weekend. For nine years, Francis and his anonymous chef friend have demonstrated popular Japanese recipes and entertained viewers online—OK, to be fair, Francis mostly just sits there quietly while his chef friend does all the work. But he's so cute and poodle-y, his presence lends an atmospheric flair to the otherwise straightforward cooking show.
Over the course of his career, he's appeared in more than 200 episodes as the English-speaking narrator in the series. The channel announced Francis' passing yesterday afternoon on Twitter:
Francis passed away this afternoon. He was 14 years and 9 months old and lived a full, happy life. He was a good friend and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vCAhCQ7JEv
— Chef & Francis (@cookingwithdog) November 6, 2016
In honor of Francis the cooking poodle, we've rounded up five of the greatest moments in his culinary career. But first, a Francis compilation:
Francis in "How to Make a Bento Lunch Box" (2009)
Francis in "How to Make Custard Pudding" (2011)
Francis in "How to Make Christmas Cake" (2010) - Cute hat!
Francis in "How to Make Yakibuta Ramen Noodles" (2008)
Francis in "How to Make Omurice" (2009)