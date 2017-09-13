10 Fall Cookie Cutters and Sets for Perfect Autumn Cookies [Video]

Perfect for Thanksgiving, Halloween, or any other party you throw this season.
As we settle into autumn, even though that means bidding farewell to sunny days, there is still plenty to be excited about. Halloween and Thanksgiving are on the horizon, which means you’ll have plenty excuses to stay home and bake batches of cookies. Lots and lots and lots of cookies. Sure, you’ll be making plenty of the orange and yellow and red leaf cookies, probably some pumpkins, and definitely a few plate-fulls of ghosts. But what about adding a scarecrow or a witch on her broomstick to your cookie line-up? Keep your holiday cookie spread looking fresh with these fall cookie cutters in both traditional shapes and several more that are a bit unexpected.
Woodland Creatures
Featuring a fox, an owl, and a deer, among other friendly forest creatures, these cookie cutters are perfect for fall, when these cute animals are the main characters in the stories you tell kids before on bed on a windy evening.
Ann Clark Woodland Cookie Cutters, $10 at amazon.com
Autumn Cookie Cutters
This autumn-themed set of cookie cutters features all the essentials you need for the holiday season: a pumpkin, a leaf, a turkey, and even a squirrel.
Fox Run Autumn Cookie Cutter Set, $13 at amazon.com
Fall and Halloween Cookie Cutter Sheet
These more detailed cookie cutter shapes feature a smiling jack-o-lantern, a witch in mid-flight, and a very startled-looking turkey.
Nordic Ware Fall and Halloween Cookie Cutter Sheet $21 at amazon.com
Fall Leaf Cookie Cutter Set
Try experimenting with a more natural take on the fall cookies with this selection of cookie cutters that offers three different types of leaves and a simple apple, acorn, and pumpkin.
R & M International Fall Leaf Cookie Cutter Set, $12 on amazon.com
Halloween Cookie Cutters
Another witch makes an appearance in this set, but so does a broom, a bat with wings outstretched, and a hissing cat—perfect for a classic batch of spooky Halloween cookies.
R & M International Boxed Set of Halloween Cookie Cutters, $7 on amazon.com
Halloween Metal Cookie Cutter Tub
After you’ve gotten tired of classic Halloween cookies, step up your game with this set, which has a coffin, a bone, a gravestone, and a cauldron. You could even bake up your own cemetery for a Halloween party.
Wilton Halloween Metal Cookie Cutter Tub, $8 on amazon.com
Scarecrow Cookie Cutter
Want to get really specific with your fall-themed desserts? Try out this scarecrow cookie cutter, which will show people just how dedicated you are to evoking fall on your dessert table, regardless of the holidays.
CopperGifts Scarecrow Cookie Cutter, $23 on amazon.com
Zombie Gingerbread Man
Forget boring gingerbread men their cutesy little bowties. This zombie version is much more haunted house-appropriate. Though it begs the question: What happens when you bite a zombie?
Bespoked Curations Zombie Gingerbread Man Cookie Cutter, $15 on amazon.com
Fall Impression Cookie Cutters
These gorgeous cookie cutters are highly detailed takes on classics: There’s a squirrel clutching his acorn, and a wide-eyed owl that add a little more character even without royal icing decorations.
Williams-Sonoma Fall Impression Cookie Cutters, $20 on williams-sonoma.com