9 Fall Coffee Flavors (That Aren’t Pumpkin Spice)

While many people are excited but he onset of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, suffice to say there are those who just aren’t into having everything taste like a gourd-filled pie. So while the PSL may get all the attention this time of year, there are plenty of fall flavors we could add to the mix that (for whatever reason) aren’t given their own warm reception as temperatures cool down.

Here are nine no-pumpkin-allowed flavored coffees that might put you in the mood for fall.

Caramel Apple Coffee

Apple picking season butting up with Halloween (or, candy season as we’d like to call it) means dipping apples in caramel is the ideal sweet, early fall combination. Cost Plus World Market has turned that into, of all things, coffee.

Apple Cider Donut Coffee

A staple of hayrides and pumpkin patch visits, apple cider doughnut flavors can also make their way into your morning cup.

Marshmallow Coffee

With camping season still in full swing, this Melted Marshmallow coffee from The Coffee Fool will remind you of s’mores and bonfires on a crisp autumn night.

Maple Coffee

The sticky-sweet syrup is a much beloved, yet oft-overlooked staple of treats this time of year, so Brooklyn Bean Roastery has you covered with Maple Sleigh flavor.

Bonus: Coffee-flavored Maple Syrup

If you can’t get enough maple in your coffee and coffee in your maple, Bushwick Kitchen Trees Knees makes this Stumptown-infused syrup, which could also make it’s way into some delicious cocktails.

Bourbon Pecan Torte Coffee

No liquor accompanies the flavors of fall quite like the woody, caramel-y flavor of bourbon, which teams up with pecan in Puroast’s low-acid blend.

Cinnamon Coffee Roll Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts is famous for their varied selection of seasonal and yearound flavors, but their cinnamon coffee roll might just be the most fall appropriate to go with your old fashioned.

Peanut Butter Cup Coffee

Considering that Reese’s Peanut Butter cups are the king of all trick-or-treat sweets, this flavor from Victor Allen fits right in with the rest (and comes in cup-form, to boot).

Cinnamon Dulce Coffee

Sure, there’s probably cinnamon in pumpkin spice (shh, don’t tell), but if you just want to experience the spiciness of this single flavor, Starbucks’ blonde roast interpretation is a sweet, lighter-bodied option.

Cardamom Turkish-Style Coffee

A go-to spice for amping up the flavor of pumpkin pie, whipped cream, and other aromatic treats, the classic Turkish coffee flavor like this one from Cafe Najjar should be getting more love than it does.

