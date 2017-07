8 Food Words That Have No English Equivalent

Trying to grasp the colloquial language in a new country can be one of the most intimidating aspects of traveling abroad. You want to sound hip and in the know; you don’t want to be that person laughing nervously and nodding at jokes and references you don’t understand. Learning a new language every time you travel is a little too much to ask, but there’s another way to sharpen your language skills: Expedia put together a list of eight food-related words, called the International Language of Food, that have no equivalent in English.

One of the best ways to get to know a new culture is through their food, so understanding how people think and speak about eating will give you a kickstart to making friends or impressing your host on your next vacation. These words give events like joining friends for drinks outdoors, going on a picnic, or enjoying a spirited conversation at the dinner table, simple, elegant packaging.

Advertisement

Here are eight foreign-language food words and exactly how to define them: