The Plastic Waste Crisis and Your Food: Here's Everything You Need to Know

We hope you recycle. (We really do.) But there are many, many people who think nothing of tossing their water bottles and single-use food containers into the trash. In fact, a recent study shows we have produced 18.3 trillion pounds of plastic products since 1950—a whopping 13.9 trillion pounds have ended up as waste, with only nine percent recycled.

You might call that a plastic crisis. And you'd be right. A study, published last week in the journal Science Advances, shows if we continue on this track, 21.7 trillion pounds of plastic waste will be in landfills or our natural environment by 2050.

Of course, part of what's driving all those plastic pieces into trash cans across the country is the food industry. As the study notes, plastics are most frequently used as packaging. And all it takes is a scan of any grocery store shelf or refrigerator to see how widely plastics are used in serving and shipping food everywhere, to and from stores and restaurants and in our homes.