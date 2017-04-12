Search form
Everything You Need to Know About the Next Season of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown"

Food & Wine: Anthony Bourdain Brazil

© Parts Unknown/CNN
By Rebekah Lowin Posted April 12, 2017

There are penguins involved.

Bourdain lovers, rejoice: Season nine of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” is set to air beginning on April 30, with new episodes coming each Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

Of course, this is far from the globetrotting chef’s first rodeo; the new season marks his ninth trip eating ‘round the world for CNN. If you’re interested in reliving some of his past adventures, you’re in luck: CNN’s airing a “Prime Cuts” special on April 23 in which Bourdain—along with producer Chris Collins, off-camera—will discuss his favorite moments from season eight. Collins and Bourdain will also offer a glimpse into what we can expect from season nine.

So far, here’s what we know: This season of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning series will premiere with an “alternative tour” of Los Angeles that will highlight the food of its Latino communities, including Oaxaqueno dishes at Gish Bac, as well as innovative Mexican cuisine by chef Ray Garcia over at Broken Spanish. In the second episode, we find Bourdain and friend Juan Mari Arzak in San Sebastian in the Basque Country.

Our fearless host will also dine on blood sausage in Queens, converse with bomb victims in Laos, and snowmobile over eight feet of sea ice in Antarctica. (Yes, there will be penguins, too.) Bourdain even gets a visit from former Les Halles boss, Jose Meirelles, when he arrives in the northern Portgual city of Porto.

The 60-year-old will also visit Oman, Trinidad, and Porto in Portgual.

As if all that isn’t enough to whet your palate, Bourdain also recently launched Explore Parts Unknown, a site that takes a deep dive into some of the places featured on the show. There, for a given destination, you can find Bourdain’s field notes, a selection of short video clips, and features on what to eat, what to drink, and which favorite local spots to visit.

A new season and a new site is, frankly, almost too much for the Bourdain-obsessed among us to handle. Get out the popcorn, folks.

