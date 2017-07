Even the Best Chefs Aren't Always Hygienic, Study Suggests

When you pay a pretty penny for your pork tenderloin, you expect it to be more than a succulent morsel of meat: you expect it has come from a safe food environment, prepared with the same care—or better—than you'd take in your own kitchen. Yet a startling new survey shows that many a U.K. chef doesn't wash his or her hands after handling a slab of raw meat or fillet of fish. (To which we say, yikes!)

University of Liverpool researchers surveyed more than 200 U.K. chefs, asking them a series of questions to determine the bad behaviors that most commonly happen in their kitchens. And what they found might make you pause before heading to a pub.A whopping one-third of chefs admitted they'd served meat "on the turn," meaning meat that is visibly losing its fresh red coloring and turning a grey or brown—the kind of meat you'd never put in your cart at the grocery store.

What's more, 16 percent of the chefs surveyed have served barbecued chicken they weren't 100 percent sure was fully cooked—in other words, the chicken could have still contained some sickness-causing salmonella. Seven percent said they don't wash their hands after handing raw meat or fish, which can also contain salmonella. And one third of chefs copped to returning to work just 48 hours after having, err, diarrhea.