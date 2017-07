European Union Excuses Belgian Fries from New Food Safety Rules

Strict food preparation standards in the EU nearly ruined a favorite snack in Belgium: What us Americans call “French fries” more appropriatels known as pommes frites.

Reuters reports that the national government of Belgium said on Wednesday that the EU agreed to compromise on their food safety rules, allowing Belgium’s friteries to continue preparing Belgian fries in the traditional manner.

“The Belgian fry is saved! Europe has listened to Belgium," Belgium’s Agriculture Minister Willy Borsus said in a statement posted to Twitter.