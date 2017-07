Dine in Space at Epcot's Newest Restaurant

Over the weekend, Disney World unveiled plans to open a restaurant inside the Epcot theme park in Florida that will not just be space-themed, but actually "in" space.

The announcement about the restaurant was made at the D23 Expo, a weekend long event where Disney fans gathered to witness the newest projects the company plans to release in the coming years, including a model of what will be the park’s Star Wars Land.

The restaurant, which will be located near the park’s Mission: SPACE attraction, where visitors can experience what it’s like to train to be a NASA astronaut, is a celebration of outer space and will offer diners a simulation of what outer space looks like from Earth. Disney engineer Tom Fitzgerald revealed that the restaurant will apparently invite “guests to travel into space for amazing dining experiences in the stars.”