Restaurant Creates New Cocktail In Honor of Negative TripAdvisor Review

Our parents always teach us that if we don’t have anything nice to say, then we shouldn’t say anything at all. Instead, maybe they should teach us that if we don’t have anything nice to say, we should take a page from this Bristol, UK restaurant instead and make a cocktail.

The Old Butcher’s is a restaurant specializing in craft beer and a crab-focused menu and they recently came under the scrutiny of a “Wayne S.,” who left a scathing review on TripAdvisor about his recent visit to the restaurant.

Thank you to Wayne S for his recent review of our lovely non-bar/restaurant. Wayne's inspiring words have won him a place on our menu

While Wayne S. covers a lot of ground in his post, he makes sure to emphasize his disapproval of their glassware, “…poncey 2/3 of a pint glasses of for beer, whats wrong with pint ffs??” Additionally, Wayne S. was very perturbed by the owner’s attire, “The owner struts around in dungarees, and if he has the chance to check his reflection he damn well makes sure he does.” Maybe the strangest part of the review though is his insult not just of the restaurant and staff, but of its actual location, “Would I recommend it? Only to those who want to be soooo hip (like the owner thinks he is) that they want to watch the traffic go by in this rather grey and drab area of town.”

While the staff at The Old Butcher’s could have taken it upon themselves to argue with the disgruntled Wayne S., the restaurant took a different route by instead creating a new cocktail inspired by his insipid review. "Wayne's inspiring words have won him a place on our menu; congratulations Wayne! We are therefore proud to introduce our new cocktail, for a limited time only, "The Ponce's Dungarees"!" The honorary cocktail is a mix of white wine, rosé, vodka, Bols Blue liqueur and gomme syrup.

Wayne S.’s review has since been removed from TripAdvisor, but we may never know if he’ll make a return trip to The Old Butcher’s to enjoy the cocktail he inspired. If the restaurant’s Facebook post is any sign, however, The Old Butcher’s would be happy to welcome Wayne back anytime, “"We hope to see you soon in our grey and drab area of town.”