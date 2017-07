Restaurant Creates New Cocktail In Honor of Negative TripAdvisor Review

Our parents always teach us that if we don’t have anything nice to say, then we shouldn’t say anything at all. Instead, maybe they should teach us that if we don’t have anything nice to say, we should take a page from this Bristol, UK restaurant instead and make a cocktail.

The Old Butcher’s is a restaurant specializing in craft beer and a crab-focused menu and they recently came under the scrutiny of a “Wayne S.,” who left a scathing review on TripAdvisor about his recent visit to the restaurant.