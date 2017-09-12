All of the Emmy-Winning Food Shows From the Past 10 Years

This Sunday, the 69th Annual Emmy Awards will once again recognize the best among today's buffet of great TV. When it comes to shows about food and cooking though, Emmy wins are surprisingly rare.

This year's nominees include the sumptuous cinematography of Chef's Table, the charm of Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef Junior, and unstoppable intensity of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Yet somehow, for any of these shows, a Primetime Emmy win would be their first.

In a world where Gordon Ramsay has never won an Emmy, the competition must be tough. Since the dawn of cable, many great food shows have come and gone, but only a handful have managed to be honored with TV's most prestigious award. We looked a few decades back and only found a few winners (and only in the last ten years at that). Give these a watch and decide for yourself if these are the best of the best, or if you think there are hours worth of great food television being underserved.

Outstanding Nonfiction Series, 2013 (tie), 2014 (tie), 2015, 2016

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, 2013 ("Myanmar")

The outspoken chef's travel and food show has garnered acclaim both for its informative approach and top-notch visual craft.

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, 2010

Ending a seven-year streak by The Amazing Race, the competitive cooking program has been nominated every year since.

Outstanding Reality Program, 2010

The only big-winning chef not named Anthony Bourdain, Oliver attempted to reform America's ailing food system to huge acclaim.

Outstanding Reality Program, 2011

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, 2014, 2015

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, 2008 ("No Mercy")

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, 2011 ("Redemption Day"), 2012 ("I Don't Wanna Die"), 2013 ("Mutiny on the Bering Sea"), 2014 ("Careful What You Wish For"), 2015 ("A Brotherhood Tested")

The popular documentary series on the dangerous lives of fishing fleet crews has cleaned up at the Emmys for years.

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, 2009 ("Laos"), 2011 ("Haiti")

Bourdain's previous show makes him the only chef to win for two different programs.

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming, 2016 ("Breaking Through")

National Geographic Channel's documentary series on subsistence hunters in remote areas Alaska may not be as appetizing as your standard food show, but it looked good enough to win last year.

While we wait for Sunday's Emmy Awards telecast, check out our favorite moments from this year's food-themed nominees.