Elvis Presley Estate Wins Lawsuit Over BrewDog’s ‘Elvis Juice’ Beer

For some of the world’s biggest musical performers, their first name says it all: Madonna, Cher, Prince (when he wasn’t going by his symbol). Many would put Elvis Presley in that same group… including the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office. According to reports, the British government body has ruled against Scottish beer brand BrewDog, deciding that its “Elvis Juice” IPA infringes on the late singer’s estate’s trademark of the word.

BrewDog originally launched Elvis Juice back in 2015, and the grapefruit-infused IPA quickly became one of its more popular beers, with sales of nearly £2 million last year. However, that popularity also caught the attention of Authentic Brands Group, the company that manages the usage rights of Elvis’s name, who objected to two of the brewery’s trademarks, “Elvis Juice” and “BrewDog Elvis Juice,” and sued the beer brand.

In response to the suit, BrewDog’s cofounders, who have earned a reputation in the beer world for their headline-grabbing stunts, went so far as to legally change both their names to Elvis in an effort to prove that the name isn’t exclusive to Mr. Presley. “From this point forward, Elvis Juice is named after us,” cofounder James Watt said at the time.