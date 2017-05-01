Reservations Are Now Open For Eleven Madison Park's Pop-Up Beach House

If the thought of scoring a table at Eleven Madison Park after the New York City eatery was named best restaurant of the year by The World's 50 Best List feels about as frivolous as scoring discount orchestra tickets to Hamilton, perhaps you’ll have better luck if you head out to the Hamptons.

A pop-up restaurant called EMP Summer House will operate from June 24th until Labor Day in the former Moby’s building located in Amagansett. As of today at noon, reservations are available (and very likely, by the time you’re reading this, hard to come by).

The menu will have a bit more of a summer cookout flair, with wood-fired oven and seafood dishes like flatbreads and prawn salads taking center stage in the dining room. Unlike the midtown restaurant’s tasting menu, the House will serve Best New Chefs alumni Daniel Humm’s cuisine a la carte. The outdoor patio will also feature some more casual options including Humm’s famous fried chicken (with a side of caviar), burgers, and a beach-appropriate lobster boil. Filling out the summering-in-the-Hamptons vibe will be tents, picnic tables and lawn games.

The only catch is that advanced reservations are available exclusively to American Express Card Members. There's no word if general reservations will open up at a later date, so the rest of us will just have to wait it out in line, or hope one of our AmEx-holding friends is scoring us all a table this very minute. However, this only applied to the dining room, as the patio will be completely walk-in dining only.

The EMP Summer House will be open for dinner Monday and Tuesday from 5:30pm - 11:00pm and Thursday through Sunday from 5:30pm - 11:30pm, and for lunch from 12:00pm - 3:00pm Friday through Sunday. (They’re closed completely on Wednesdays.)

[h/t Bloomberg]