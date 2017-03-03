For the First Time You Will Be Able To Get Eggslut Sandwiches On The East Coast

Breakfast in New York just got a little bit better.

If you’ve ever ventured into Los Angeles’ Grand Central market at prime brunch time you’ve likely seen a line snaking away from Eggslut, Alvin Cailan’s egg-focused sandwich spot that grew out of his wildly successful food truck. And while Cailan expanded into Las Vegas last year, anyone who wanted to get one of his breakfast sandwiches still had to venture west. But later this month east coasters will be able to get their Eggslut fix closer to home.

Cailan is partnering with New York’s Chef’s Club to design breakfast sandwiches that will be available at Chef’s Club Counter—a fast casual version of the SoHo restaurant that has brought in elite chefs from around the world to work brief residencies in the kitchen. In a statement, Chef’s Club president Stephane De Baets said Chef’s Club Counter will be “a place for chefs on our menu roster to offer their signature dish to the New York audience without the hassle of owning and managing their own restaurant.”

As for those Eggslut sandwiches, they’ll be served daily from 7am-11am and will include:

- SoHo Salmon: pastrami smoked salmon, fromage blanc sunny side up egg, pickled red onions, Havarti, garnished with chives and pickled mustard seeds served in a warm brioche bun

-Misto, Egg and Cheese: roasted crimini, shiitake and maitake mushrooms, balsamic glaze, ricotta, chives and a sunny side up egg, served in a warm brioche bun

Look for Chef’s Club Counter to open on March 25 on the corner of Spring and Lafayette Streets. And in the meantime, if you need to tide yourself over with some other breakfast sandwich options, we’ve got you covered.