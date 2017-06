Edible Sand That Turns into Chewing Gum Could be Coming to a Candy Store Near You

When you’re at the beach, getting sand in your mouth (and in your sandwich, bathing suit, and every other crevice you can think of) is usually a nightmare – except maybe for kids, who are willing to eat just about anything.

Maybe that’s why Delicrea, a Mexican confectionery company partnered with PepisCo, is hoping to bring their edible sand – the company makes a whole range of edible toys including Candy Bricks, Candy Clay and a lollipop maker – to the U.S.

According to Confectionery News, the company displayed their product, called Yummy Sand, at last month’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago.