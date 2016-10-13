Eating Yellow Food Will Make You Happier, Says Dubious Study and Folklore

Remember those creepy V.C. Andrews novels about the Dollanganger children who were locked in an attic? (I can't believe our parents let us read them in junior high.) The Dollangangers loved eating oranges because they thought the fruits held "liquid sunshine." Well, according to science, they were wrong.

A new study sponsored by the Happy Egg Company found that 70 percent of people associate yellow foods—such as macaroni and cheese, egg yolks, and bananas—with happiness. In fact, 62 percent of respondents said they'd like to "see more yellow in their fridge." OK, OK, so the study was sponsored by an egg company—which obviously sells yellow foods—but it turns out, there may be a scientific explanation behind the results.

"There is lots of research to show how color can affect our emotions," psychologist Dr. David Lewis told Express. "We were surprised to discover that so many yellow food groups evoked such strong positive feelings as well as stimulating taste buds."

Certain cultures have always known this. In the read-in to Nigella Lawson's "Happiness Soup" recipe, she writes, "In some Middle-Eastern cultures, it is believed, in Claudia Roden's words, that 'eating yellow foods will result in laughter and happiness'. This, then, is a yellow soup to banish the blues."

It's not just the color of foods that can make you happier at mealtime—it's also the shade of your environment. Yellow, according to designers, is a "warm" color that helps stimulate the appetite—which is why you see it in restaurants (and on food websites) everywhere.

"Red, orange and yellow are next to each other on the wheel and are all warm colors," writes interior decorator Allison Gremillion. "Warm colors often evoke feelings of happiness, optimism and energy...Think about fast food restaurants like McDonald's or KFC—most of these places incorporate the color yellow and red. Why? Because they want people to get hungry and then eat quickly."

If only there was a color for sticking to your diet...