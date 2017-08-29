Eataly World Has an Official Opening Date [Video]

Fans of pasta, pizza, cheese, and charcuterie—so, everyone, right?—have just 79 more days to wait until the opening of FICO Eatly World this fall. As we reported last year, the sprawling park operated by Fabrica Italiana Contadina or the Italian Farming Factory (FICO), which is dedicated to Italian food education and sustainability, will take up more than 20 acres in Bologna, Italy. And today FICO announced that the city had settled on an opening date of November 15.

Courtesy of FICO Eataly World

A new video (below, in Italian) offers details on exactly what to expect. Part school, part shop, part theme park, Eataly World will cover every facet of Italian food. Like the other 35 Eataly locations around the world, there will be a robust market with Italian-made meats, cheeses, pasta and much more. It will also feature 25 restaurants for those who would rather purchase their dinner than cook it. But it is on the educational side that the park looks to distinguish itself. Much of the focus will be on teaching Eataly World visitors rather than simply feeding them.

As FICO says in its announcement video, “People who learn a job build their identity and acquire the means to make their own choices. And we will be proud to supply them with the tools that enable them to choose wisely in the best possible way.” To that end, the campus will have 40 different workshops showing the processes of everything from pasta making to meat curing as well as hands-on agricultural experiences that will allow visitors an inside look at the processes involved in the Italian harvests. The campus will also play host to classes and conferences in its auditorium space.

All told, FICO believes that Eataly World will be the largest food park on the planet. But the best part of the whole project? Admission is free. And FICO plans to welcome millions of visitors in its first year alone. We’ll get our tickets to Bologna now, thanks.