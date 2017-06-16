Mario Batali is Hosting an Outdoor Picnic and Movie For a Great Cause

If you’ve been in New York recently, the heat wave may have kept you indoors instead of tempting you to enjoy the summer sunshine. But things have cooled down—and just in time—as Mario Batali will host the Eat (RED) Food & Film Fest in New York City’s Bryant Park on Tuesday, June 20th.

The even will include an outdoor picnic dinner at 7 p.m. with a menu designed by Batali, Ina Garten, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Danny Bowien and 2017 Best New Chef Angie Mar, summer cocktails with (BELVEDERE)RED vodka, Birra Morretti beer and Josh Cellars wine. The film portion of the evening will be a screening of the 1993 romantic comedy Sleepless in Seattle, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and directed by the late Nora Ephron.

Tickets cost $100, and the entire amount will go to fight AIDS through (RED). But thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for ever ticket sold an additional $500 will be matched, meaning your evening of great food and deliciously sappy romance will be worth $600 toward a great cause.

And lest you question what Sleepless in Seattle has to do with food, no it’s not as notably associated with a food scene as other romantic comedies like When Harry Met Sally, but it did give us (at least for a short spurt in the 1990s) a perfect dessert euphemism for sex: tiramisu.

In case you forgot, Tom Hanks’ character Sam is widower with a young son, Jonah, both living in Seattle. On Christmas Eve, Jonah calls into a nationally broadcast radio show and tells the psychiatrist/host his dad needs a new wife. Meg Ryan’s character, Annie, is a newspaper reporter who pitches the story but in the process of investigating Sam ends up questioning her engagement to her fiancée. Meanwhile, Sam considers getting back into the dating scene and thus asks his friend (played by Rob Reiner) for advice. His only suggestion is “tiramisu” which, apparently, Sam has never heard. “Some woman is going to want me to do it to her and I’m not going to know what it is,” he insists. (You can see the truncated scene at about 1:24 in the below trailer.)

Needless to say we hope there’s some tiramisu at Tuesday’s picnic (the edible kind not the… other kind. It is in a public park, after all).

Batali himself will be on hand to host the event and rumor has it Ina Garten might actually show up, too. Like the moment Sam meets Annie in the movie, that would just be… magic.

Tickets are still available here.