These Are The Most Impressive Easter Eggs You'll Ever See

These Easter eggs are way more sophisticated than anything that's going to be buried in your backyard next month. No, they're not Easter Eggs Florentine or baked Easter eggs with salmon roe. These eggs are adorned with images of great masterpieces throughout art history. Painted by Marie Troïtskaia, a twenty-one year old Moscow-born, Paris-based architect, these eggs are so gorgeous that you might feel bad hiding them.

Some of these eggs have paintings anyone would recognize, like Edvard Munch's The Scream and René Magritte's The Son of Man (the one of the guy in a suit with an apple for a face). The collection also includes a Matisse fishbowl painting, a Pollock splatter painting, and a Mondrian square painting.

Other eggs dig a little deeper into art history. For example, one of the eggs bears the image of El Lissitzky's Beat the Whites with the Red Wedge, a famous Soviet propaganda poster from 1919. Others get will be pretty unknown to a non-Eastern European audience, like an egg bearing a Soviet era mural from a Moscow's Mayakovskaya metro station or an egg bearing a Suprematist painting by Russian artist Ilya Chashnik.

Troïtskaia's career goes way beyond these artsy Easter eggs. An architect/pastry chef currently studying architecture in Paris, Troïtskaia's body of work includes incredible mirror-glazed cake sculptures, impeccably crafted cupcakes, and so much more. To keep up with her food art, follow @marie_oiseau on Instagram.