Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

These Are The Most Impressive Easter Eggs You'll Ever See

Food & Wine: masterpiece easter eggs

© Marie Troïtski / Marieoiseau.ru
By Clara Olshansky Posted March 13, 2017

You probably shouldn't hide these in the yard.

These Easter eggs are way more sophisticated than anything that's going to be buried in your backyard next month. No, they're not Easter Eggs Florentine or baked Easter eggs with salmon roe. These eggs are adorned with images of great masterpieces throughout art history. Painted by Marie Troïtskaia, a twenty-one year old Moscow-born, Paris-based architect, these eggs are so gorgeous that you might feel bad hiding them.

brightcove-video:5290841489001

Some of these eggs have paintings anyone would recognize, like Edvard Munch's The Scream and René Magritte's The Son of Man (the one of the guy in a suit with an apple for a face). The collection also includes a Matisse fishbowl painting, a Pollock splatter painting, and a Mondrian square painting.

Related

Other eggs dig a little deeper into art history. For example, one of the eggs bears the image of El Lissitzky's Beat the Whites with the Red Wedge, a famous Soviet propaganda poster from 1919. Others get will be pretty unknown to a non-Eastern European audience, like an egg bearing a Soviet era mural from a Moscow's Mayakovskaya metro station or an egg bearing a Suprematist painting by Russian artist Ilya Chashnik.

Troïtskaia's career goes way beyond these artsy Easter eggs. An architect/pastry chef currently studying architecture in Paris, Troïtskaia's body of work includes incredible mirror-glazed cake sculptures, impeccably crafted cupcakes, and so much more. To keep up with her food art, follow @marie_oiseau on Instagram.

Food & Wine: andy warhol

© Marie Troïtski / Marieoiseau.ru

 

Previous
Brooklyn Grocery Store Honors Notorious B.I.G. with Special Edition 'Biggie Bags'
Next
Why Rosé Is the Perfect Wine for Easter
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.