Dunkin’ Donuts' Menu Is Getting Smaller

The menu at Dunkin’ Donuts really doesn’t have to be that complicated. You need the donuts, and you need the thing your dunkin’ ‘em into – which, no offense to people who dunk their donuts in tea, should be coffee. Now, the chain has decided to make a move back towards those basic roots: Dunkin’ Donuts has announced plans to simplify the menu at 700 more locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts initially tested simpler menus earlier this year at about 300 locations, hoping to also simplify employee training while focusing on transforming the company “into a beverage-led, on-the-go brand,” according to CEO Nigel Travis. The efforts apparently proved successful (read, profitable) because Dunkin’ is now going to roll out the reduced offerings at 700 more locations by October, putting 1,000 of the brand’s over 12,300 locations on this slimmed down menu.

“We want to make our restaurant simpler and easier to operate,” David Hoffman, president of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. and Canada, said in an earnings call according to Nation’s Restaurant News. He also said the brand was taking a “maniacal” approach to efficiency.

So what does a simpler Dunkin’ Donuts menu look like? It’s definitely still more than just donuts and coffee. But afternoon sandwiches are the big thing to go, along with some varieties of bagels and muffins. Though the company didn’t say which specific sandwiches were getting the ax, it’s easy to see how things like the Chicken Bacon Sandwich, Turkey Cheddar & Bacon Ciabatta and Deluxe Grilled Cheese – all of which currently grace the DD menu – don’t quite fit with the brand’s core identity.

“Together with our franchisees we are laser-focused on delivering what matters most to consumers,” said Travis. Apparently Dunkin' Donuts is betting what matters most are just coffee and donuts, and that's probably a pretty safe bet.