Oreo's Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Cookies Are Here

if you're one of those people who enjoy a good Oreo cookie every once in a while, you're just like the rest of us. And if you're also one of those people who find yourself popping into Dunkin' Donuts for a quick, convenient perk-up, the same sentiment applies. If you happen to love both brands, well then you're about to get the summertime snack of your dreams as Oreo releases their Dunkin' Donuts Mocha flavor nationwide today.

The cookies follow in a long line of weird and wonderful Oreo flavors coming out of the cookie company's Wonder Vault. Previous additions have included Blueberry Pie, Swedish Fish, Jelly Donut, and Fireworks flavors, the latter of which contained popping candies in an homage to many July 4th celebrations. It's not the first collaboration between Oreo and Dunkin', which have preciously released mashups like Oreo Hot Chocolate and Oreo Coolatas and Oreo donuts.

How do they taste? Oreo hooked up the Food & Wine office with a preview package and the reactions were generally positive. The cookie portion of the sandwich is still your classic wafer-y chocolate cookie (don't fix what ain't broke). The creme is where you get a slight coffee and, of course, more chocolate kick. The coffee flavor is pretty subtle, (think, less powerful than coffee ice cream) probably due to the fact that these are trying to emulate a mocha, and specifically a Dunkin' mocha—which err on the sweeter, creamier side—at that. They're definitely a change of pace from the standard Oreo cookie, and perhaps a bit more of a refined, adult take on the classic.

With the recent Waffles & Syrup Oreos, the coffee-inspired version just made a whole Oreo-fied brunch possible. Not trendy enough? That's okay, the company did make an Avocado Oreo if you'd like something a little more en vogue (though when are waffles not en vogue?). That very limited edition cookie was sent to a lucky fan who submitted it to the nationwide #MyOreoCreation contest, where anyone can tell Oreo what kinds of crazy flavors they'd like to see and a winning entry could actually go into production. Oh, that person wins $500,000, too. As part of the promotion, Oreo made small batches of a few of the already proposed flavors like Unicorn, Nut & Honey and Popcorn, and sent them to their creators, as well as some new candy bar prototypes.