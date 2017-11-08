Cookie-Inspired Dunkin' Donuts Mash Up Two Treats for the Holidays

Dunkin Donuts is rolling out a selection of seasonally-inspired treats that are sure to satisfy your festive cravings.

It’s officially holiday time, which means it’s also time for all your old (and new) favorite wintery menu items to make their appearance. Dunkin' Donuts is joining in on the tasty turn of the season by bringing back two holiday drink favorites and introducing a line of treats that will appeal to your holiday flavor sensibilities.

By November 20, all of Dunkin’s stores will allow customers to enjoy returning coffee beverage flavors Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Both of these flavors will be available as Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. You’ll also be able to enjoy three new donuts and a new Munchkins donut hole offering featuring the tastes of traditional seasonal cookies. That includes a new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, Gingerbread Cookie Donut, and Snowflake Sprinkle Donut which will also come as Munchkins.

Calling on the flavors of the simple but sweet cookie variety, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut comes with cookie dough flavored filling and crumbled frosted sugar cookies topping. For spicy ginger lovers, the Gingerbread Cookie Donut option is a caramel frosted donut sprinkled with gingerbread cookie topping. Meanwhile, the Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and donut hole add a little holiday flair to a more traditional flavor. The full donut is frosted with red icing and special snowflake sprinkles while the Munchkins feature the brand’s chocolate glazed donut hole rolled in snowflake sprinkles.

Customers will also see the return of its special holiday cups and packaging which will—in true Dunkin' tradition—feature the word “Joy.” The design that will accompany this year’s cups includes winter-season-inspired designs such as snowflakes, peppermints, holly leaves, and holiday trees to pay tribute to this special time of year.

To top its winter appreciation off, Dunkin Donuts will be offering special holiday promotions including merchandise, gift ideas, and value offers that you can use throughout the season.