Did Dunkin' Donuts Shamelessly Copy Black Tap's Mega-Milkshakes?

Dunkin’ Donuts is once again causing a stir for copy-catting someone else’s dessert creation (the last time this happened, the South Korean outpost of the chain sold knock-off Cronuts).

Eater reports that Dunkin’ Donuts in Lebanon is now selling a milkshake that looks almost identical to those invented by New York City’s Black Tap, known for being topped with whole slices of cake, candy bars, and cotton candy. And they’ve found plenty of success doing it: This summer they’ll be introducing two trucks that will serve their famous milkshakes on the streets.

Advertisement

The Dunkin’ Donuts version is a blended iced latte, embellished with a mountain of whipped cream, one of their chocolate glazed doughnuts, and finished with a crust of chocolate covered candies around the rim. Another version is topped with caramel sauce, chocolate bars, and a chocolate doughnut. Considering Dunkin' Donuts mostly serves, you know, coffee and doughnuts (with the occasional frozen coffee thrown in), it does certainly seem like their Lebanon outpost is taking a page from Black Tap's playbook.