Dunkin' Donuts Is Being Sued Over a 'Steak' Sandwich Made from Ground Beef

When you order a steak and egg sandwich, it's only reasonable to assume the meat slapped between those two slices of bagel is, well, steak. But Dunkin' Donuts is now under fire because it's Angus Steak & Egg sandwich is actually made from ground beef.

Queens resident Chufen Chen is suing the chain, alleging the sandwich is one big lie. Chen filed the lawsuit in New York federal court after reading the ingredients list.

Its patty includes Angus beef—but that's not steak, she argues—and a mixture of marinade, yeast extract, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, glycerine, artificial flavor, disodium guanylate and inosinate, monosodium glutamate, high fructose corn syrup, soy sauce, salt, triglycerides, thiamin hydrochloride, sodium benzoate, citric acid, sodium tripolyphosphate, and pepper. We're not going to judge people's breakfast sandwich habits, but there might be more to worry about in that list than the absence of the word "steak."