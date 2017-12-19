A Dunkin’ Donuts Beer Will Be Released to Mark the Winter Solstice

In the 1980s, Dunkin’ Donuts introduced its famous spokesperson Fred the Baker: The chubby, mustachioed old man was famous for his catchphrase, “Time to make the donuts.” But if the chain was looking for a modern mascot, a more fitting character might be a svelte, bearded, young man with the catchphrase, “Time to brew the craft beer.” Despite never having been officially involved with brewing a beer before, this December, Dunkin’ Donuts will be unveiling its second beer of the year: DDark Roasted Brew – a beer brewed to celebrate the winter solstice.

Billed as the first beer ever made with Dunkin’ Donuts’ Dark Roast Coffee, DDark Roasted Brew is a collaboration between the Canton, Massachusetts-based doughnut chain and the nearby Wormtown Brewery in Worcester. The resulting dark stout is intended to be a fitting companion for the darkest day of the year – and fittingly, will be released at exactly 11:28 a.m. on December 21 exclusively at the Wormtown Brewery taproom. According to the doughnut brand, the limited-release brew “features full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly-ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Wormtown to launch DDark Roasted Brew,” Rob Branca, a local Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner in Worcester, said in a statement. “Worcester is home to one of the first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants so we know how much residents love the brand and our coffee. This partnership with Wormtown continues to drive innovation in Worcester and we are excited to brew up something extra bold to help our loyal guests to celebrate the darkest day of the year.”

It’s been a surprisingly beer-focused year for the doughnut brand. Back in September, Dunkin’ Donuts was involved in a similar project with the Morganton, North Carolina-based Catawba Brewing Company to create what was described as the first-ever beer to use “original Dunkin’ Donuts flavorings.” That brew, Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale, was released on September 29 to celebrate National Coffee Day. Whether this trend of Dunkin’ Donuts beers will continue into 2018 is yet to be seen. Maybe one day the chain will even take the biggest plunge of them all: serving beer.