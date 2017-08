Dueling Pierogi Festivals Feud Over Naming Rights

A pierogi festival is a pierogi festival, right? Wrong. The Pierogi Festival, some say, is a trademarked name—and they are willing to fight for the right to keep it in court.

Two cities boasting the popular fests are feuding, Citizens' Voice reports. Attorneys for the Whiting Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Edwardsville Hometown Committee, home to the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in Pennsylvania, demanding the latter fest stop using the trademarked name—or pay royalties as a penalty. The lawyers say the name "Pierogi Festival" was trademarked to Whiting, which is located just outside of Chicago, in 1994, and Edwardsville's use is "unfair competition" and could "cause consumer confusion."

But attorneys in Edwardsville aren't buying it. They've slapped back, filing a suit on Monday in a federal court, saying their festival isn't a competitor to Whiting's. After all, they argue, the fests are held some 700 miles away, and are unlikely to attract the same consumers. What's more, they argue, the general name isn't a trademark.