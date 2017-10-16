5 Gadgets that Will Help You Drink Wine in the Shower

Eating and drinking in the bathroom are still taboo for a reason, given the sanitary concerns that one might encounter. If we’re being honest with ourselves though, there have probably been a couple of rushed mornings in all our lives when we soaped up with one hand while sipping a cup of coffee in the other, or after a long day, took a chilled beer out of the fridge to enjoy under a hot shower (there’s actually a brand of beer created solely for this purpose). And a warm bath is only elevated by a glass of wine, a small snack, a candle, and some low lights.

So while we can all acknowledge that under certain circumstances, drinking in the bathroom is completely acceptable, the how is a little bit trickier. You might balance your wine glass or beer bottle on the edge of the shower, but then you run the risk of the glass slipping through your wet fingers, potentially shattering all over the bottom of the shower. You could place it on the toilet or the edge of the sink, but if you’re constantly reaching over to grab your glass, dripping water all over the floor in the process, the scenario isn’t exactly relaxing.

Luckily, there are a few products out there to accommodate the still niche practice of shower eating and drinking. We’re not suggesting you microwave a ham to eat while you bathe like Liz Lemon might have done on 30 Rock, or cook up whole meals like Kramer on Seinfeld.

Instead, we think a simpler approach is appropriate: Created to hold your glass, make sure you don’t spill or cut yourself, and to give you a platform to rest your beverage while you transition from shampooing to taking a sip, these five products are made for us enlightened people who know that wine improves everything—including the shower.

Unbreakable wine glasses

Pretty much essential if you plan to take up shower drinking, these wine glasses are shatter-proof, meaning that you won’t have to fear shards of broken glass in your feet or your fingers if you accidentally drop your glass, just a little wasted wine.

Cupholder

Forget precariously balancing your glass on the edge of the tub, where you shampoo usually lives. Instead, snap your wine glass or your beer can into this convenient holder and get to sipping in either the bath or the shower.

Bathtub tray

If you’re devoted to bath time, this is the accessory for you. You can keep a snack (just please make sure to keep the crumbs out of the water) a drink, a book—whatever you want to keep close while you’re soaking—on this tray for an easy meal that won’t make a mess.

Beer cooler

Crucially, this beer can holder keeps your beer cold while you take a hot shower.

Shower Caddy

If you like to keep your shower uncluttered and minimalist, a stainless steel shower caddy works great: Pop your shampoo and soap on one side, and your coffee mug on the other, no special accessory to hold your cup needed. And yes, it doubles as a condiment tray.

