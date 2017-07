Drinking Coffee Could Help You Live Longer, Studies Say

Two new studies on the health benefits of coffee say that your morning caffeine boost doesn’t just get you through your workday. It might actually be much more helpful, by lowering your risk of developing cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

The two studies published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that people who drank more coffee – even decaf coffee – had a lower chance of an early death.

Research teams from the National Cancer Institute, University of Southern California, and University of Hawaii studied the coffee drinking habits of more than 180,000 Americans as part of the Multiethnic Cohort Study, which has been observing many of the study’s participants since 1993. It’s one of the most diverse studies going right now, and includes subjects of African American, Latino, Native Hawaiian, and Japanese heritage.