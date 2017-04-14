Dr. Pepper Super Fan Gets Her Own Soda Fountain

Twitter has finally used it’s powers for good: Last year Claire Daniels tweeted that she spends so much on Dr. Pepper that she needs a literal soda fountain.

https://twitter.com/MsClaireDaniels/status/809950158276427780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffingtonpost.com%2Fentry%2Fdr-pepper-soda-fountain-claire-daniels_us_58f0f9f7e4b0da2ff8603e89 I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently😂 — Claire Daniels (@MsClaireDaniels) December 17, 2016

Yesterday, her dream came true.

Her tweet caught the eye of Lyndsay Loomer, associate brand manager of Dr Pepper. Loomer gathered a team of engineers and artists, who designed a real-life fountain for Daniels.

A month after she sent the tweet, the team reached out to Daniels asking if they could visit her home town of Manhattan, Kansas with a surprise. But she never expected they would take her tweet seriously.

“It’s really crazy,” Daniels told the Kansas State Collegian. “I’m still kind of in awe.”

Five gallons of soda flow from the six-foot-tall fountain. Daniels gave up Dr. Pepper for lent, but couldn’t resist dipping in finger for a quick taste. Although the Dr. Pepper team who presented her with the gift warned her to not drink directly out of the fountain—a moment reminiscent of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory—they did present her with 100 12-packs of the soda. A generous gift, but probably not a healthy one.

Daniels typically drinks one to three servings on Dr. Pepper a day (there’s one serving per bottle). Once Lent is over, Daniels intends to take advantage of her new presents.

“[Sunday] is going to be bad,” she said.