This Double IPA Was Brewed with Fried Chicken

Few foods pair as wonderfully as fried chicken and beer. Greasy fried meat washed down with a cold refreshing brew… What could be better? Howa about a beer brewed with actual fried chicken in it? As odd as it sounds, we’re about to find out because a beer brewed with fried chicken has just been released.

This week, Richmond, Virigina’s Veil Brewing, in collaboration with Brooklyn, New York’s Evil Twin Brewing, released Fried Fried Chicken Chicken, an 8 percent “Old Country” Double IPA brewed with literal handfuls of Chick-fil-A chicken tenders thrown into the mash. And to add a bit more of a fast-food cult-favorite vibe, Evil Twin founder and brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergso even wore an In-N-Out shirt while he was doing it…

we told you chicken was the theme of the day 🐥🍗🐣🐤 #friedfriedchickenchicken A post shared by Jeppe, Evil Twin Brewing (@eviltwinbrewing) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Beyond the added chicken, this potent brew is also double dry-hopped with a heavy dose of Citra, Simcoe, and Enigma hops. According to the brewers, the result is more IPA than chicken beer. “We actually put a VERY small amount of Fried Chicken in one of two of the mashes (less than .4% of the total weight of the mash contents),” Veil said in a Facebook post. “It doesn't even remotely taste like chicken. If you think it does, you might want to go to the doctor bucko!” That said, the brewery does say, “We are super super pumped how this one turned out.”

Courtesy of The Veil Brewing

So why brew a fried chicken beer if it doesn’t even taste like fried chicken? Well, according to Tasting Table, Jarnit-Bjergso was inspired by his first experience eating fried chicken at Cracker Barrel. Veil confirms, “The idea came to us after eating a significant amount of fried chicken at various establishments in our beautiful city of Richmond.” So nostalgia is part of the explanation. That said, much like adding flavorless gold flakes to champagne, adding fried chicken you can’t taste to a super hoppy IPA adds a bit of mystique. And at $18.50 per four-pack of cans, you’ll be happy to have gotten some mystique in the deal.

Regardless, if you want to try Fried Fried Chicken Chicken, you’ll want to act fast. Only 200-plus cases were produced, and as of writing, only about 26 were left. Knowing how good these brewers are, this beer is probably delicious whether you can taste the fried chicken or not.