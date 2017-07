Dominos Celebrates 'Cow Appreciation Week' with Half Off Pizza

Dominos is celebrating cows, and the delicious cheese they produce, by offering customers 50 percent off any pizza ordered online.

“At Domino's, we're big fans of cows and dairy farmers," said Jenny Fouracre, a Domino's spokesperson, in a statement. "Without them, we wouldn't be able to offer all of the cheeses – from mozzarella to Parmesan, feta to provolone, American to Asiago – that we lovingly put on our pizzas day-in and day-out."

The promotion is happening in honor of Cow Appreciation Day – an actual holiday on the calendar – but they’re stretching the festivities for a full week, meaning you can get 50 percent off your online order until this Sunday, July 16.