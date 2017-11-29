Domino’s Has a Baby Registry Featuring Clothes, Mugs, and Pizza Packages

Domino’s is partnering with a baby registry company to get a piece of that profitable baby mania pie.

Earlier this year the pizza chain announced it was starting a wedding registry, which it deemed “the first registry for couples who prefer delicious melty cheese to crystal gravy boats.” Now, the company has launched a baby registry and is entering—sort of—into what is a $350 billion a year industry.

Families making between $40,000 and $200,000 a year can expect to spend between $21,000 and $52,000 in their baby’s first year alone, making it easy to see why baby registries—which help people acquire necessities like clothes, bottles, diapers, and strollers—exist. Based on what Domino’s “baby registry” is offering though, the company isn’t quite tapping into quite the same multi-billion dollar market. Instead, it appears to be expanding the very definition of baby registry to also cover, if you will, food babies.

Partnering with Gugu Guru, a registry consulting service, Dominos is offering new and expecting parents packages for “parents who prefer delicious melty cheese to wipe warmers.” There are a range of food bundles available, including Hormonal and Hangry (for when “the struggle is real”) and The Gender Reveal (because “either is worth a celebration”). Other packages include Sleeping Through The Night, Newborn Lockdown, and Dadchelor Party, ranging in price from $20 to $50 per bundle.

The registry doesn’t stop with pizza. Parents-to-be can also pick up swag, including mugs featuring clever food puns like Slice Slice Baby and exercise mats (because Domino’s appears to be covering all the food baby bases). There’s also baby shower invitations, as well as baby onesies, pizza PJ bottoms for the kids, and t-shirts for the adults. All of it, of course, have fun and punny pizza designs.

If you’re looking to eat away the stress of caring for a newborn, you can sign up for Domino’s baby registry, which launched today.