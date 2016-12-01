Dominique Ansel's Cereal Is Alarmingly Delicious

What’s the ultimate nostalgic comfort food during the holidays? We’d nominate a gigantic bowl of cereal, eaten in pajamas while it’s snowing outside. When we were kids, sugar-coated flakes and styrofoam marshmallows were what winter weekend mornings were made of, but now we have an age-appropriate upgrade: Dominique Ansel’s Christmas Morning Cereal.

Yes, this is cereal from the the man who blessed humanity with the Cronut—and it’s flat-out delicious. It’s composed of puffed rice clusters held together with caramelized Valrhona milk chocolate, crunchy candied hazelnuts and Ansel's signature Mini Me meringues. The meringues are quite reminiscent of the fake marshmallows of our youth, but much meltier and with a lot more flavor—that of smoked cinnamon, to be specific.

Ansel first introduced the cereal at his bakery 2013 and since then it has sold out every single Christmas. This year, however, you don’t need to make the trip to New York and brave the unrelenting line outside the bakery. You can purchase it online and have it shipped directly. Get more than one. The samples we received in our office went fast.