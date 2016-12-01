Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Dominique Ansel's Cereal Is Alarmingly Delicious

Food & Wine: Dominique Ansel's Cereal Is Alarmingly Delicious
Dominique Ansel BAKERY
By F&W Editors Posted December 01, 2016

Ansel’s new treat is a crunchy, smoky and rather addictive stocking stuffer.

What’s the ultimate nostalgic comfort food during the holidays? We’d nominate a gigantic bowl of cereal, eaten in pajamas while it’s snowing outside. When we were kids, sugar-coated flakes and styrofoam marshmallows were what winter weekend mornings were made of, but now we have an age-appropriate upgrade: Dominique Ansel’s Christmas Morning Cereal.

Related

Yes, this is cereal from the the man who blessed humanity with the Cronut—and it’s flat-out delicious. It’s composed of puffed rice clusters held together with caramelized Valrhona milk chocolate, crunchy candied hazelnuts and Ansel's signature Mini Me meringues. The meringues are quite reminiscent of the fake marshmallows of our youth, but much meltier and with a lot more flavor—that of smoked cinnamon, to be specific.

Ansel first introduced the cereal at his bakery 2013 and since then it has sold out every single Christmas. This year, however, you don’t need to make the trip to New York and brave the unrelenting line outside the bakery. You can purchase it online and have it shipped directly. Get more than one. The samples we received in our office went fast.

Previous
Here's What Danny Bowien, April Bloomfield, Iñaki Aizpitarte and Sean Brock Would Play at a Holiday Party
Next
Nestlé on a Mission to Make a Healthier Kind of Sugar
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.