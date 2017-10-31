Dominique Ansel and Salt & Straw Are about to Start a Savory Ice Cream Craze

Two confectionary shops that have proven themselves to be among the most innovative in the country—Dominique Ansel and Salt & Straw—both have new treats coming your way, and both have one very important similarity: The confections are made with savory ice cream flavors.

This is certainly not the first time that savory ice cream flavors have made a splash at Salt & Straw: In January of last year, the Portland-based shop debuted their smoked ham soft serve. And of course, Dominique Ansel, genius creator of such iconic confections as the cronut, a crab pastry you can break open with a mallet, and watermelon soft serve served inside two slices of actual watermelon—needs no introduction. These new creations may raise your eyebrows, or make your mouthwater—depending on your taste in dessert.

First up, at Salt & Straw’s local shops in the Los Angeles and Portland, you’ll be able to find the Thanksgiving Dinner of Ice Cream, which Food & Wine previewed over the summer. Now, Los Angeles Magazine reports that the limited-edition flavors will be available from November 1 to the 22. Sound questionable? Don’t dismiss the idea yet.

Here’s a refresher on the flavors, and more information on how they’re made: There will be Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, which is made with sweet potatoes mixed with cream and sugar, Persimmon Walnut Stuffing, Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, made with actual turkey stock and bits of candy-coated turkey skin, and even Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, which was created by boiling real potatoes until their starch turns to sugar. Anyone else feel like skipping Thanksgiving all together and just eating these ice creams? Even if you aren’t into savory ice cream, you have to admit that these flavors are intriguing.

Next up is Dominique Ansel’s creation: Playing off one of the trendiest foods of 2017, he’s come up with a dessert that is likely to drive millennials crazy: an avocado toast ice cream sandwich. The green and white ice cream—a mix of avocado and olive oil ice cream and ricotta mascarpone ice cream—is swirled on top of a piece of shortbread to look like slices of avocado, drizzled with olive oil and sea salt and topped with dragonfruit.

These savory treats come just in time for fall, so say goodbye to the sweet and fruity flavors you loved in the warmer weather, and look forward to telling your parents that you can finally eat ice cream for dinner.