Dominique Ansel and Aldea’s George Mendes Come Together to Make Amazing Egg Tarts for One Weekend Only

As if the return of chef Dominique Ansel’s ice cream wasn’t making the summer sweet enough already, he’s back at it with a new collaboration that is sure to please.

Ansel is partnering with chef George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo for a take on the Portuguese egg tart, which will be available exclusively at Dominique Ansel Bakery in Soho for one weekend and one weekend only, Friday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 25th.

Dominique Ansel Bakery

Their Portuguese Duck Duck Egg Tart is a unique riff on the classic Portuguese pasteis de nata and is made with a creamy egg custard with a hint of lemon and a molten salted duck egg yolk center, all within a flaky pastry crust. The tart is served warm and with Dominique Ansel Bakery’s homemade Madeira caramel on the side. The Madeira, a Portuguese wine, adds a beautiful raisin flavor to the caramel, giving it the slight twist that longtime fans of chef Ansel have come to expect. The egg tarts will be sold for $4.00 each and will be available each of the three days until sold out.

Advertisement

2017 continues to be a huge year for chef Ansel. Since being named the World's Best Pastry Chef in April, he's announced the opening of his first full-service restaurant, which is set to open in Los Angeles this fall, along with releasing a new Oreo cookie spread as well. Prior to the announcement in April, Ansel also opened a new bakery location in Tokyo, his second in Japan's capital, that includes a wide range of new pastry creations, including Matcha Babka, the Kokuto Black Sugar DKA, Soba Croissants, Watermelon Cake and the Zero Gravity Chifon Cake.

Does this delicious news have you craving a tart of your own? You can check out our recipes for a diverse selection of pies and tarts here.