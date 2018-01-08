Dogfish Head Is Releasing a Survivalist Beer Built for the Prepper Crowd

Man cannot live on beer alone… unfortunately. But if you ever absolutely needed to, Dogfish Head has created what it believes might be the best possible beer for the situation. “It’s The End of the Wort As We Know It” is being billed by the Delaware brewery as a “nutrient-rich survival” beer intended to finally be a thinking man’s solution to the question “What beer would you want with you if you were stuck on a desert island?” And if that isn’t enough to get end-of-the-world preppers excited, the limited edition bottle also comes packaged with a Swiss army knife, rope, and blanket!

According to Dogfish Head, this 9-percent-ABV, Belgian-style fruit ale is “made from a complex mix of nutrient-packed superfoods”—including blueberries, acai berries, goji berries, purple sweet potatoes, rose hips, chia seed, flax seed, spelt, oats and quinoa—resulting in a beer “chock full of essential amino acids, micronutrients and vitamins.” The brewer brags that an independent lab found that End of the Wort has over 8 times more Vitamin B Complex than a mainstream light lager, including over 90 percent of your recommended daily folic acid.

Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, said that the idea came from one of his favorite conversation starters, the question “What’s your desert island beer?” “Myself and six other co-workers from various departments at Dogfish set out to brew the most survivalist-oriented beer Dogfish has ever made and packed it with a bunch of delicious culinary ingredients resulting in a ton of goodness in the form of essential vitamins and amino acids,” he said in a statement. “We are not making any health claims in association with this beer. We are merely sharing our brewing process and the culinary ingredients we chose for the recipe that are rich in alluring aromas and flavors.”

To get the brew even deeper into survival mode, Dogfish Head has also decided to package it with other survivalist goodies: a limited-edition Dogfish-branded Swiss army knife (so, among other things, you can open your beer under any conditions), a solar blanket (good for protecting either you or your beer), and a length of paracord (always handy!). Only 200 of these limited-release packages are being sold, all exclusively out of the Dogfish Head’s Milton, Delaware, brewery starting on January 27 at 11 a.m. for $45 each—though for those simply interested in getting a taste of the brew, it will also be on tap at the brewery while supplies last. But good luck surviving the journey home!