The Boozy Boba Drinks at Disney's Pandora: World of Avatar Are Just the Thing to Get You Through a Day at the Park

Disney’s World new Pandora: World of Avatar section of theme park opened on May 27, and with it comes some elaborate beverage concoctions we are already dying to try.

The Night Blossom is layers of neon purple and lime green slushy made with limeade, apple and pear flavors, and topped with orange passion fruit boba balls.

Even better, World of Avatar has a boozy drink option, too, whether you’re escorting a group of hyper-active kids through the park, or finally enjoying Disney World as an adult. It’s called the Mo’ara Margarita, a strawberry and blood orange margarita, garnished with strawberry boba balls this time (according to Popsugar, it’s actually got a formidable tequila kick to it). Aliens must really love those squishy balls of jelly.

And in the spirit of an alien world, there’s also a green – the signature color of extraterrestrial life – beer available, and as a light snack, a pineapple and cream cheese spring roll.

The drinks are served at the Pongu Pongu drink stand (which translates to Party Party in the Na’vi language. The main restaurant in Pandora: World of Avatar, called the Satu’li Canteen – where you can order from your phone — and elaborates on the drink stand’s Asian-inspired dishes.

According to The Verge, the restaurant serves vegetarian fare worthy of an alien race that lives in a jungle: There’s tofu, quinoa, vegetable salads, and a dish called “pods,” basically just a bao bun with either cheeseburger or vegetable curry filling.

For dessert the restaurant sticks with the classics: chocolate cake and blueberry cream cheese mousse (which, evoking the World of Avatar theme, comes out bright blue on the plate).

It seems as though Disney’s real-life rendition of Pandora simply uses neon colors in their food to evoke alien life, but makes sure the flavors will still be familiar to humans. And hey, as long as it tastes good, who cares if it doesn't actually come from a different planet.