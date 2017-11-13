Disney's Contemporary Resort Gingerbread Display Is Modeled After Cinderella's Castle

After scouring all the land, Disney has found the perfect fit for its 2017 winter holiday gingerbread house.

Literally, some of the biggest treats of any holiday time festivity at Disney Parks are the fantastical gingerbread constructions. Earlier this year as part of the Halloween Time festivities, Disney rolled out its Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired tower of buggy terror at the Haunted Mansion tour ride. As part of this year’s Contemporary Resort holiday display, park guests will get to enjoy the magic of Cinderella’s Castle in giant gingerbread form.

This towering construction was created by a team of 20 Disney bakery cast members and pastry chefs over the course of 7 days in an “it’s a small world” style, influenced by the artwork of Mary Blair. Complete with the story’s two stars, Cinderella and Prince Charming, this sweet display includes more than 1,400 gingerbread bricks and was made using 560 pounds of honey, nearly 1000 pounds of flour, more than 400 pounds of chocolate, almost 200 pounds of icing, and 62 pounds of gingerbread spices.

When you visit the castle, you’ll be able to pick up gingerbread treats you can actually eat (unlike the display). Guests who stop by the Contemporary Resort gingerbread castle will be privy to classic cookies like gingerbread men and shingles, but they’ll also get to pick from a variety of Holiday Cookies, including Linzer cookies and no sugar added tea cookies. It doesn’t stop at cookies though. Guests will also be able to pick up specialty treats like Candy Cane Gelato, Gingerbread Gelato, Frozen Apple Cider, and Frozen Hot Chocolate.

While Cinderella is taking the spotlight this year, in recent years the Contemporary Resort Gingerbread House has been inspired by several Frozen characters and themes. Regardless of which Disney Princess is currently occupying the Contemporary Resort's gingerbread display, you’ll want to stop by this magical experience before the clock strikes twelve and it disappears forever.