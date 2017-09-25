15 Scary Good Treats and Eats from Disney Parks' Halloween Time Menu

It's officially Halloween Time all across Disney's parks, and guests are being treated to some ghastly adventures and events. The spooktacular celebration goes beyond Haunted Mansion tours and Frightfully Fun Parades. From California Adventure Park to Tokyo Disney, the magical Mouse has scared up a yummy menu with sweet and spicy offerings to satisfy all those fall food cravings that have been haunting you. Here are 15 of the ghoulishly great eats you can find at various Disney properties.

Snake & Spider Chocolate Goo

Snake & Spider Chocolate Goo from French Market in New Orleans Square. The cup is chocolate too!!! Scroll for surprise center & detailed description. #halloweentime #disneyland A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

For the Oogie Boogie fans in all of us, this Disneyland treat features layers of dark mousse and green pound cake topped with cookie crumbles and vibrant gummy worms all settled into a dark chocolate-filled cup.

Campfire S'Mores Funnel Cake

The real star of #Disneyland's #Halloween treats!! Scroll for details! 📷: @diningindisney A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Everything we love about Halloween and fall, this fried dough favorite is covered in chocolate-chili ganache and toasted marshmallow sauce, then sprinkled with mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs, and crushed peanut butter candy.

Slow-burnin' Mac n Cheese Cone

Disneyland turned up on the heat on this comfort food. Served in a black bread cone, this macaroni dish is covered in gooey spicy cheese sauce and covered in crushed hot Cheetos. You can grab your own from the Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land.

Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich

Stop by Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream to pick up this black macaroon stuffed with charcoal-tart cherry ice cream, drizzled with raspberry sauce and sprinkled with popping candy.

Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae

If you want even more ice cream from your ice cream shop, you'll go bat-crazy for Clarabelle's Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae, a chocolate dipped waffle cup filled with white chocolate ice cream and raspberry drizzle flanked by two batwing cookies.

"Ghost"-ly Pepper Nachos

Dinner at Cove Bar. These are a Halloween special called "Ghost"-ly Pepper Nachos. Steak and ghost pepper Nachos that surprisingly weren't that spicy #disneyfood #disneyfoodblog #nachos #disneyscaliforniaadventure #covebar A post shared by Josh Kimbell (@pax2017) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

If you happen to stop by the Cove Bar at Disneyland, they're offering a scary-good spin on nachos. The spicy dish consists of green tortilla chips covered in ghost pepper-marinated flank steak, ghost pepper cheese sauce, black beans, and avocado-tomatillo salsa. If the goodness doesn't send you to the afterlife, all that ghost-pepper just might.

Halloween Spoke-y Cone Macarons

the halloween spoke-y cone macarons from cars land are everything good and spoopy in the world 🎃 A post shared by Disney Food (@disneyfood) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Get your motor running and make sure you grab some of these menacing looking orange-colored macarons, stuffed with a handful of candy corns and sweet marshmallow buttercream, in Cars Land at Disneyland.

Sea Witch Cocktail

For the evil sea witch in all of us (over 21, of course), Disney's California Adventure Park has this eye-boggling cocktail. A mix of vodka, Chambord and Blue Curacao, this creepy concoction comes complete with an edible eyeball and LED-lit ice cube. Don't expect to find it on the Cove Bar menu though. It's an unlisted item and you'll need to be a bonified card-carrying villain in order to get it.

Sleepy Hollow Cupcake

Pay a visit to the Fiddler, Fifer, and Practical Cafe on Buena Vista Street at Disneyland to pick up this hair-raisingly good cupcake. Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting and decked out with an edible white chocolate figure of the Headless Horseman.

Jack Skellington Curry Bread

昨日のベストショット #顎クイ #カレーパン #tokyodisneyland #tokyodisneyresort #東京ディズニーランド #スウィートハートカフェ #ジャックスケリントン #disneygram A post shared by げちゃん (@gech2n) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

Fans of Halloween Town will love this Nightmare Before Christmas-themed curry bread shaped like Jack Skellington's head. Unfortunately, you'll need to find the hidden door to Tokyo's Disneyland in order to pick up this treat.

Dreamsicle Beignets

Dreamsicle Beignets at #Disneyland's Mint Julep Bar for #Halloween! 📷: @diningindisney • • #halloweentime #disneyhalloween #disneyfood #disney A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

You can pick up these fall and Halloween-themed Beignets in either three or six-packs at Disneyland's Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square. Instead of powdered sugar, this deep-fried pastry is topped with orange creamsicle sugar, delivering a perfect swirl of citrus and cream flavors to your taste buds.

Pumpkin Spice Churros

cozy sweaters & crunchy leaves & pumpkin spice churros = current mood 🎃🍁 A post shared by Disney Food (@disneyfood) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Pumpkin spice churro 😱💦 It's a 👍🏼 for me! What are your thoughts?! #pumkinspicechurro #Disneyland @disneyland A post shared by JessicaAtDisney (@jessicaatdisney) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Fall is the season of pumpkin spice, which means that no menu is complete without a specialty "spiced" item. You can get these sweet and warm churros, shimmering edible examples of the perfect pumpkin spice treat, at Cars Land.

Mickey Mummy Macaron

THEE cutest little macaron (and probably tastiest) you ever did see! I'm loving the spooky treats in the Park! 👻🎃❤️ Mickey Mummy Macaron with white chocolate drizzle and salted caramel buttercream filling from --> The Jolly Holiday in @disneyland A post shared by Jessica :: PerfectLee Hungry (@perfectleehungry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Visit Main Street at Disneyland Park to pick up these Mickey Mouse-shaped treats that are a white chocolate macaron drizzled in more white chocolate with chocolate-salted caramel filling. If you want something a little chillier, you can also try a variation of this as a sherbert sandwich, which has an almond macaron shell, dark chocolate eyes, and is filled with rainbow sherbert.

Cotton Candy Corn

If the candy corn soft serve is no longer satisfying your corny cravings, Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom have another option you should try. The candy corn cotton candy is everything you love about one of Halloween's sugary classics without having to fuss over it getting stuck in your teeth!

Cheeseburger Pizza

We have passes just for the food #disneyland #pizza #californiaadventure #cheeseburgerpizza #foodie #cheeseaholic A post shared by Cyd Scapa (@cheeseaholic) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

You can get a cheeseburger or pizza slice practically anytime you want, but you can only get both at the same time as a Halloween Time special. Found at Disney California Adventure, this hearty slice is topped with ground beef crumbles, cheddar cheese, lettuce, slices of red onion and dill pickle, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing.