This Is The Dirtiest Drink You Can Order at a Pub

Pub regulars beware: Your drinks are probably filled with germs. Science has proved it.

Pub inspectors from the company Cask Marque collected data from smart devices attached to beer taps in the UK in order determine which drinks come the dirtiest sources. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that busy bartenders neglect beer lines, those tubes that connect the taps to the kegs and deliver the drink to it’s glass—but that means that bars are probably serving drinks tainted with dirt and other germs.

As part of the Beer Quality Report 2017, Cask Marque found that the beverage flowing through the dirtiest pipes is cider. 44 percent of the cider consumed by thirtsy pub goers was dirty . Stout lager wasn’t far behind, with 36 percent coming out of dirty beer lines. Overall, one in three pints are served from beer lines that are in need of a good washing.

Beer lines are supposed to be cleaned every seven days, but because they live behind the bar—and away from the eyes of prying customers—it’s easier to get away with letting the dirt and germs build up without anyone noticing.

The report also broke down beer quality by region: In the Southern UK, beer is both more expensive, and the least clean. You’re luckier if you’re from (or about to visit) the North East: Their beer is the best maintained.

“Cask Marque has spent almost 20 years banging the drum about beer quality, and still the message is not getting through to retailers,” said Paul Nunny, director of Cask Marque told The Morning Advertiser.

Since last year’s report, bars haven’t stepped up their game. Cask Marque also found that 6 percent of all pints are served too warm.

A warm beer teeming with germs sounds truly disgusting, but we doubt this report will actually drive anyone from the pub. After a few, who remembers what’s in their glass anyway.