Watch Don Rickles Dine with Celebrities in This Posthumous Web Series

When Don Rickles passed away in April, the world lost a true comedy legend, a lifelong entertainer who was one of the few people on Earth able to nail the "insult comic" persona. But though Rickles is off insulting people in a better place, fans of his work are getting at least one last opportunity to see the man in his element. The AARP—in its first-ever piece of original programming from its recently launched AARP Studios—has just released Dinner with Don, a posthumous web series featuring Rickles sitting down for a zinger-filled meal with a number of far younger celebrities.

For the 13-episode series, which was shot shortly before the comedian's death at 90 years old, Rickles sat down with Jimmy Kimmel, Rich Eisen, Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Amy Poehler, Marisa Tomei, Zach Galifianakis, Johnathan Silverman, Paul Rudd, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal and the duo of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, with each episode lasting an easily-digestible six to ten minutes.

Despite being produced by the AARP, the series, which was released in its entirety yesterday, is the kind of straightforward chat that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of age featuring a mix of informative anecdotes, old Rickles clips and, of course, jokes. In fact, ironically enough, young up-and-coming comedians might find some of these episodes most interesting as Rickles regularly delves into the origins of his career.

And, yes, this is "Dinner" with Don, so each episode takes place in a restaurant setting—for instance, Rickles and Snoop Dogg dine at Mr. Chow—and includes a bit of a food element as well which, okay, pretty much consists of cracks made at a servers' expense. Still, if you're into this sort of thing (imagine Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee but with more nostalgia) the food will definitely be secondary to the company.